We have already seen Black Friday deals shared by Target and Best Buy, and today we are getting a look at the circulator ads from Walmart and Staples. From Google Home Mini’s to tablets and everything in between, here are the best offerings from these two retailers.

Walmart

The shining deal from Walmart is obviously the Google Home Mini, which can be had for $29. However, you can actually get the Home Mini for just $4 when taking advantage of the $25 Google Express credit that is being offered.

Staples

Google Chromecast – $25

$25 Google Home Mini – $29.99

$29.99 Amazon Echo Show – $179.99

$179.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick – $24.99

$24.99 Amazon Echo Dot – $29.99

$29.99 Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) – $79.99

$79.99 Amazon Fire Tablet 7-inch – $29.99

$29.99 A mazon Fire HD 10.1-inch – $99.99

$99.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 – $179.99

$179.99 Kindle Paperwhite – $89

Staples doesn’t seem to be onboard with all of the same deals that we’ve seen from Target and Best Buy, but being able to get the Amazon Fire HD 10.1-inch tablet for just $100 is pretty good. Plus, you can get the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite for just $89.

Be sure to let us know some of the best deals that you’re looking to take advantage of starting on Black Friday (or even Thanksgiving). If you manage to find more deals, let us know in the comments below!