It’s been awhile since we’ve seen anything about the Samsung Gear S3, aside from the random discounts, but now there’s a big update on the way. Samsung is beginning to roll out Tizen 3.0 to the Gear S3 smartwatch, which brings a slew of new features to the smartwatch.

This ‘Value Pack’ update brings new widgets, the ability to use Samsung Connect to control various Internet of Things devices, and more. The update weighs in at 258.53MB and includes the following changes:

Samsung Connect – Monitor and manage smart devices the smarter way with the Gear S3. Gear VR Controller – Easily control your Gear VR right from your wrist with the Gear S3. PPT Controller – Command the audience and the presentation with the Gear S3 PPt controller Watch face – Share your favorite watch face with others and browse for new ones easily Samsung Health – Refresh your motivation with our highly improved health app and widgets. Continuous HR monitoring is available now and the Multi-workouts widget has been added so you can start your favorite activities quicker. Contacts and Calendar – Create contacts and events right from your wrist with the Gear S3. Reminders – Receive reminders and alarms created on the paired smartphone. Safety – Send SOS requests now include altitude for more accurate tracking. Weather – Briefing containing today’s weather information including temperature difference and the chance of rain or snow. Handwriting – More languages are supported via langauge download and update Ringtone – Set music saved on teh Gear as your ringtone Apps – Quickly access your favorite and recent apps using the App shortcuts widget, and edit the ordering method for Apps Quick panel – Refreshed layout with more Quick settings New icon and widget design New partner apps available for download in the Galaxy Apps store.

The update is now available for everyone to download, so if you have a Samsung Gear S3, head over to the Samsung Gear application and download the update now. If you’ve received the update, let us know how it’s running for you in the comments below.

