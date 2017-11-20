Unfortunately, Google’s 2017 flagship lineup has been seemingly plagued with issues ever since the devices were released. We saw “display-gate” which has been somewhat fixed with new options found in the Settings menu, but another update is on the way to Pixel 2 owners.

This time around, it seems that there are more than a few Pixel 2 owners who are suffering from a buzzing noise whenever you are on a phone call. In some cases, there was nothing that could be done to get the buzzing to stop, including rebooting, factory data reset, or using safe mode.

A new response from Orrin, a Google Community Manager, confirms an update is on the way:

Hey all, We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call. Thanks.

Despite this response, there are still many users on the Product Forums complaining about the issues that are being had with the Pixel 2. Some of these owners have started reaching out to Google to see if the device is capable of the RMA process.