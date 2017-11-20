Unfortunately, Google’s 2017 flagship lineup has been seemingly plagued with issues ever since the devices were released. We saw “display-gate” which has been somewhat fixed with new options found in the Settings menu, but another update is on the way to Pixel 2 owners.
This time around, it seems that there are more than a few Pixel 2 owners who are suffering from a buzzing noise whenever you are on a phone call. In some cases, there was nothing that could be done to get the buzzing to stop, including rebooting, factory data reset, or using safe mode.
A new response from Orrin, a Google Community Manager, confirms an update is on the way:
Hey all,We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call.Thanks.