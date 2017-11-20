It’s still almost hard to believe it’s even happening. After announcing Animal Crossing back in April of last year, we’ve been hyped to get our hands on the title ever since then. Subsequent delays — not just once, but twice — were certainly disappointing, but it didn’t do much to quell our excitement for the game.

With the announcement that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would finally be hitting our mobile devices this month, the only thing we were really waiting on was a solid release date. Today we have one. Nintendo of America announced today that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will officially be available on November 22nd. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Now the cynic in us is still a bit cautious to get our hopes up. Nintendo didn’t mention Android devices specifically, although it’s certainly implied by the whole “mobile devices worldwide” part. We’ve seen Android titles suffer delays before, but maybe that’s what took the game so long to launch in the first place if they were looking for a simultaneous launch on both Android and iOS. Fingers crossed!