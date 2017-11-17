Just yesterday, we learned that Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, is set to unveil its latest device at an event in China on November 28th. Today we’re learning a bit more about what the Honor V10 will have in store once it’s been announced.

Thanks to the European invitation to the Honor V10 event, we already knew that the device was likely to feature a bezel-less display. New leaks confirm that this will be the case, as the V10 will come equipped with a 5.99-inch LCD display, with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Powering the device, it’s likely that we’ll the see the Kirin 970 at the helm with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. However, we also now know that there will be a microSD card slot, making it possible to throw as much storage into your device as possible.

The front-facing camera will feature a 13MP sensor, while we are expecting to see a dual-camera setup on the rear. These cameras will come with a 16MP and 20MP sensor, but won’t have the same “Leica” branding that is found on the Huawei Mate 10 lineup.

As for the battery, it has been reported that the Honor V10 will include a 3,750mAh battery, and we’re likely to see some type of fast-charging capabilities. Finally, it has been confirmed that the V10 will be running EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Unfortunately, there has been no information revealed about pricing or a possible US launch, so we may have to wait until November 28th to learn more. Let us know what you think about the Honor V10 and if you would be interested in picking one up if a US launch is in the cards.