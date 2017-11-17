Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video. Facebook has streamed MLB games in the past, and now it’s getting into basketball.

Facebook is partnering with Stadium, a live streaming sports site, to stream 47 college basketball games this year. The first game is tipping off tonight at 7:30PM. Some of the notable teams that will be playing include Nevada, Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, and other teams from the MWC, A10, and WCC.

Watch here