Nov 16th, 2017

Over the last month or so, we have been hearing rumors and rumblings about a potential bezel-less device from Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor. The rumors began after invitations were sent out for an event taking place in London on December 5th, but today, we know about another event being held in China.

The event will be held on November 28th in Beijing, China where the Honor V10 will be unveiled to the world. The invitation doesn’t share too much information, other than the fact that the device is likely to feature a dual-camera setup, which was already expected.

As for the rumored specs, the Honor V10 is said to feature a 6-inch bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device will also be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 SoC and will come in either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

The V10 carries some similarities between it and the Huawei Mate 10 lineup, as the device will be running EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. When it comes to the cameras, we’re likely to see a dual-camera system with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. Pricing for the V10 is expected to start around $450 (3,000 Yuan).

Although Honor has started sending out these new invitations for the Chinese event, the invitations for the December 5th even are just to launch the European variant of the Honor V10. Regardless, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what Honor has in store for everyone.
