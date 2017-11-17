Over the last few months, we have seen YouTube TV expand onto new platforms, slowly becoming available in more and more places. Today, the expansion continues as the YouTube TV application is now available on Samsung smart TV models released in either 2016 or 2017.

This one’s for you, @SamsungUS viewers. YouTube TV is now available on 2016 & 2017 Samsung TV models → https://t.co/uXs8Uw9rXY pic.twitter.com/NvZ3NolF9o — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 16, 2017

In order to download the application, you’ll have to sign up for the service on your mobile application or through the YouTube TV website. Then, you’ll have to navigate to the “Apps” section on your TV and locate YouTube TV. Unfortunately, you can’t sign up for YouTube TV through the new smart TV application, but you’ll be able to easily sign in once the app is downloaded.

The YouTube TV support page does recommend that you update to the latest firmware for your TV so that you can have access to the new app. This expansion shows just how serious Google is about bringing YouTube TV to more users, as Samsung smart TV’s are among some of the most popular options.

Also, this update now brings YouTube TV to the following products:

Android TV (excluding Xiaomi Mi Box)

Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the upcoming Xbox One X

Samsung & LG smart TVs (2016 & 2017)

Have you tried out YouTube TV? Let us know about your experiences in the comments below.