More important than having a good camera app is knowing how to properly take a good photo with your Android phone. Understanding things like lighting, balance, exposure, and shutter speed — but if you want to find a camera app that helps you take advantage of these advanced photography features, we’ve got you covered. Check out 6 Camera Tips: Taking better photos on Android.

Although the cameras on most high-end Android phones have no trouble going head-to-head with the iPhone. Camera software is somewhat of a different story. Some phones come with ugly and over complex camera apps that only get in the way.

Thankfully, most stock apps in Android can be easily replaced by something better. Here are 10 camera apps that will help you capture the perfect shot every time.

1. Open Camera (Best overall)

Our favorite 3rd-party camera app is the free and open sourced Open Camera. This camera app has everything you could possibly need. It features auto-stabilization and manual controls for everything from white balance, ISO, and exposure. If you’re looking for a camera with more controls, it’s hard to get better than this. Did we mention it’s free?

2. Manual Camera

Manuel Camera was the first app to take advantage of the new camera2 API in Android Lollipop. It has remained one of the best camera apps for manual controls for focus, shutter speed, white balance, ISO, exposure, and more. Manual Camera also supports RAW capture. Despite the long list of controls, the app is still very easy to use.

3. Camera FV-5

Camera FV-5 is another app that’s known for great manual controls. It has everything you’d expect: focus, white balance, exposure, shutter speed, and more. FV-5 supports RAW, lossless PNG, JPEG, and RGB histogram so you can do whatever you want with the photos after they’re taken.

4. Camera JB+

If you want to go back to the days of Android Jelly Bean, Camera JB+ is a remake of the stock app from those days. Despite being a remake of an old camera, it has all the modern necessities. 4K video capture, panorama, burst mode, live effects, and more. Check out the dev for more apps from old Android versions.

5. ProShot

ProShot is a rare app that made its claim to fame on Windows Phone before Android. It’s here now and it’s one of the best camera apps for pro users. You can customize aspect ratios, compression levels, save RAW files, take group shots on a timer, burst shots, or time-lapse videos. All these pro features cost a pro price tag.

6. Camera MX

Camera MX is an older app, sir, but it checks out. It still receives steady updates. The app features scene modes, support for 16:9 aspect ration, Live Shot mode, and a ton of tools to adjust photos after they’ve been taken. It doesn’t have manual controls like a lot of the other apps in this list, but it makes up for it with editing tools.

7. DSLR Camera Pro

With a name like “DSLR Camera Pro” you would expect some pretty hardcore camera features. It has all the manual controls you would expect, including ISO, white balance, exposure compensation, and a live RGB histogram. One of the coolest features is a two-stage shutter button, which allows you to focus before taking the photo. Just like a physical shutter button on a real camera.

8. A Better Camera

As the name implies, this app aims to be “A Better Camera.” It does this with a variety of “modes,” including burst, best shot, single shot, night mode, preshot, HDR, and many more. It’s very easy to quickly switch the mode before taking a photo. You don’t have to fiddle with sliders and dials.

9. Candy Camera (Best selfie camera)

Candy Camera is more of a fun camera with a wide range of filters and effects to apply to your photos. With various beautification options and soft filters, it’s the perfect camera to use when snapping selfies. The 4.4 rating is easily one of the most downloaded and well-reviewed camera apps on Google Play. Try it for yourself and see what the hype is about!

10. Cardboard Camera

Last on our list is a fun app that works with Google Cardboard and virtual reality headsets. Google Camera allows you to easily take a 360-degree panorama (not a full photo sphere). You can record audio while taking the photo, which makes it feel like a living moment when you view it later on. Very cool for saving memories.

