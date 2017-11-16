T-Mobile has historically offered the best deals on new phones when they launch, but it looks like they’ll be extending that into the holiday season this year. They’ve announced that starting tomorrow, November 17, you can buy any flagship smartphone from the list below and get another for equal of lesser value for free through a rebate.

The offer is available both in stores and online for a limited time.

Eligible Phones for BOGO Promotion

If that’s not enough, T-Mobile is also offering some pretty good deals on its T-Mobile Magenta accessories, including:

$70 off Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM (now just $179.99)

$80 off Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 (now just $99.99)

40% off Speckled Magenta mophie powerstation mini

Of course, you’ll have to buy your new device on a T-Mobile Equipment Installation Plan and wait to receive your rebate on a PrePaid Master Card. It’s also interesting to note that the only phone that’s got a $100 down payment required on this list is the Galaxy Note 8.