Just a couple of weeks ago, Samsung confirmed the speculation that the Galaxy S8 Active would no longer be an AT&T-exclusive, and would be made available from the likes of T-Mobile and Sprint. While T-Mobile has already shared pricing and availability information, we were still waiting to hear from Sprint to see what the deal was.

Starting on November 17th, the Galaxy S8 Active will be available in Sprint brick-and-mortar locations, as well as Sprint’s online storefront. However, for a limited time, you can get the device for 50% off when signing up for Sprint Flex, which works out to just $17.71 per month. Plus, The S8 Active falls under Sprint’s Galaxy Forever plan, which allows you to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy device at any time after you have made 12 lease payments.

As a refresher, the Galaxy S8 Active features a rugged design with its MIL-STD 810G rating, meaning that it features a shatter-resistant display, along with a rugged frame and body. As for the specs, the Galaxy S8 Active comes equipped with a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the same 12MP rear camera found on the standard Galaxy S8.

The real story of the S8 Active doesn’t come regarding its design, instead, the main selling point is the battery. While the Galaxy S8 includes a 3,000mAh battery, the S8 Active features a 4,000mAh battery. That combined with a traditional flat display and not a curved display, the S8 Active really could do gang-busters once it becomes available for more people.

If you’re excited to pick up the Galaxy S8 Active for yourself, be sure to keep an eye on Sprint’s website starting Friday, when the device will be going on sale.