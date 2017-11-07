Nov 7th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active launched as an AT&T exclusive back in August, but there were rumors and speculation that Samsung’s Active lineup would finally be making its way to more carriers. Today, Samsung confirmed these rumors by announcing that the device would be coming to T-Mobile and Sprint later this month.

The device features a rugged design with its MIL-STD-810G rating, meaning that it features a shatter-resistant display, along with a rugged frame and body. As for the specs, the Galaxy S8 Active comes equipped with a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the same 12MP rear camera found on the standard Galaxy S8.

The real story of the S8 Active doesn’t come regarding its design, instead, the main selling point is the battery. While the Galaxy S8 includes a 3,000mAh battery, the S8 Active features a 4,000mAh battery. That combined with a traditional flat display and not a curved display, the S8 Active really could do gang-busters once it becomes available for more people.

Sprint has yet to share pricing for the S8 Active, but T-Mobile has announced that the device will go on sale on November 17th for either $820 or $30 per month for 24 months with $100 down payment. Will you be looking to pick up the Galaxy S8 Active? Let us know in the comments below.
