Nov 15th, 2017

The Android Oreo expansion continues to grow, no matter how slowly that is. Google revealed the Android Oreo Distribution percentages for the month of November, showing that Oreo is now operating at 0.3% of total devices. But that number is now expected to grow thanks to the HTC U11.

A few owners of the HTC U11 have received a surprising update to Android Oreo, but the catch here is that the update is seemingly only rolling out in Taiwan at this time. The move isn’t surprising as Taiwan is the home for HTC, but we’re hoping to see more devices receive the update after reports of HTC planning to release Oreo before the end of 2017.

The update itself features a build number of 2.31.709.1 and weighs in at 1.33GB while including the November Android security patch. The update also enables Voice over Wi-Fi support Chunghwa Telecom subscribers in Taiwan. 

It’s unknown exactly when the update will make its way to U11 owners here in the States, but with this update coming to Taiwanese owners, the end of the tunnel shouldn’t be too far. Hopefully, HTC doesn’t run into any issues like Samsung has with its Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 lineup.

Let us know if you’ve received the update to Android Oreo on your HTC U11!
Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   HTC   HTC U11  

