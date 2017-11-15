Nov 15th, 2017

After Razer purchased OEM Nextbit, we knew that a smartphone would be forthcoming and that it was just a matter of when. Well, earlier this month, the Razer Phone was unveiled as a device “tuned for gamers”, while featuring a pretty impressive spec sheet. Starting today, you can head over to the Razer online storefront and pick up a Razer Phone for yourself with prices starting at $699.

The Razer Phone will work with three out of the four big carriers in the US, with only Verizon being left out of the fun on this one. Of course, that could change in the coming days, provided Razer and Verizon work out the regulatory or contractual issues that may be there.

As a refresher, the device is the first to come equipped with a 120Hz 5.72-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The Razer Phone also features 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD, but the big spec here comes with the battery, which measures in at a whopping 4,000mAh.

We also see a dual-camera setup on the rear of the Razer Phone, with one of the dual 12MP sensors being capable of wide-angle shots, while the other is capable of telephoto images. If you were worried about the lack of a fingerprint reader, have no fear. It’s been embedded into the Power button on the side of the phone, just like its predecessor, the Nextbit Robin.

If you’re interested in checking out the Razer Phone, hit the button below and be sure to let us know what you think about the device.

Buy the Razer Phone
