The ability to carry thousands of photos in your pocket is one of the wonderful things about owning a smartphone. But sometimes it’s better to have physical copies of your favorite snaps — and printing them anytime, anywhere is easy with the new Polaroid Insta-Share Moto Mod.

Just like a classic Polaroid camera, the Insta-Share brings your best photos to life in seconds. It’s as easy as clicking the button to take a picture, then tapping the print button. You can also pull photos from services like Google Photos, Instagram, and Facebook.

You can customize your photos to add filters, borders, and text before you print them. And because the Insta-Share uses 2×3 Polaroid Premium ZINK paper, you never have to worry about smudges or messy ink. They also have an adhesive back, so you can stick your snaps anywhere you like.

You’ll be able to buy the Insta-Share printer from Verizon in the U.S. this week, Motorola says, and in other markets around the world in the coming months.