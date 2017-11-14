Nov 14th, 2017

Samsung is expected to announce its next-generation Galaxy S9 lineup before Mobile World Congress next year. The event kicks off on February 26 in Barcelona, and recent rumors have claimed the Galaxy S9 will enter mass production next month in preparation for its launch.

The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy S series used to be a highlight of MWC. But for the Galaxy S8, Samsung skipped the trade show in favor of a dedicated press event in late March. The South Korean company is expected to do the same this year, only much earlier.

A “reliable tipster” for SamMobile claims the Galaxy S9 will make its grand debut in February, before MWC 2018 gets underway. They add that the device will borrow some of iPhone X’s “tricks,” though they do not specify which ones. It’s likely advanced facial recognition will be involved.

Samsung already offers facial recognition on the Galaxy S8 series, but it’s nowhere near as sophisticated or as secure as Apple’s Face ID. Experts say Apple is years ahead of its rivals in that field, but Samsung will be eager to catch up quickly in an effort to stop fans from jumping ship.

Other features are likely to include Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 845 processor, and perhaps an even more impressive Infinity Display with slimmer bezels and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S9  

stars Further Reading

Microsoft-enhanced Galaxy S8 goes on sale

Samsung Black Friday 2017

The second Android Oreo beta update arrives

Samsung patent shows off folding smartphone UI

Galaxy Note 8 suffers from microphone issues

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

7

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertWould you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?
closeFacebook wants you to upload your own nudes to prevent revenge porn

Facebook wants to prevent the spread of revenge porn on its network by having people upload their shots to be hashed and compared to images uploaded. Would you do it?