Samsung is expected to announce its next-generation Galaxy S9 lineup before Mobile World Congress next year. The event kicks off on February 26 in Barcelona, and recent rumors have claimed the Galaxy S9 will enter mass production next month in preparation for its launch.

The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy S series used to be a highlight of MWC. But for the Galaxy S8, Samsung skipped the trade show in favor of a dedicated press event in late March. The South Korean company is expected to do the same this year, only much earlier.

A “reliable tipster” for SamMobile claims the Galaxy S9 will make its grand debut in February, before MWC 2018 gets underway. They add that the device will borrow some of iPhone X’s “tricks,” though they do not specify which ones. It’s likely advanced facial recognition will be involved.

Samsung already offers facial recognition on the Galaxy S8 series, but it’s nowhere near as sophisticated or as secure as Apple’s Face ID. Experts say Apple is years ahead of its rivals in that field, but Samsung will be eager to catch up quickly in an effort to stop fans from jumping ship.

Other features are likely to include Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 845 processor, and perhaps an even more impressive Infinity Display with slimmer bezels and an integrated fingerprint scanner.