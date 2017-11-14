Nov 14th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were unveiled earlier this year with much fanfare, as is often the case with new Samsung flagships. Considering the woes that Microsoft has endured over the years with Windows Phone, it made sense for the company to jump on board with one of the most popular Android devices.

Since March of 2017, Microsoft has offered the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in its retail storefronts, but now, the company is taking its sales online. Starting yesterday, you can snag either device with prices starting at $724.99 for the smaller Galaxy device.

What makes these devices special for Microsoft fans is that once you are connected to Wi-Fi, the device will be loaded with a suite of Microsoft applications. These apps include OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook, and the new Microsoft Launcher, which will give you all the tools to work seamlessly with your Windows PC.

In addition to offering unlocked models of the S8 and S8 Plus, Microsoft is also offering carrier versions of the device from the likes of Verizon and AT&T. Pricing for these devices starts at $720 for the Verizon Galaxy S8 and $749.99 for the AT&T Galaxy S8. Those looking to get the Plus-size models will see a start price of $824.99.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there, as Microsoft has already revealed that the devices will be discounted by as much as $150 on Black Friday, meaning you can get the unlocked Galaxy S8 for as low as $575. This isn’t the greatest deal that we’ve seen but is still one to be considered if you like shopping with Microsoft.

If you want to pick up one of these special devices, hit the button below to learn more and to grab one for yourself.

Buy the Galaxy S8 from Microsoft
