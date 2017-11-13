The stunning Rosso—otherwise known as red—color variant of Sony’s flagship Xperia XZ Premium, which launched in Japan back in October, is now available in the United States. But don’t expect to see it on the shelves of your local Best Buy store anytime soon.

At the time of writing, the handset is available to purchase exclusively through Amazon, where it’s priced at $618.50. Now we aren’t sure about you, but we think that’s far too much to ask for a smartphone that doesn’t even support fingerprint recognition in the United States.

To add to the disappointment, the Rosso model of the Xperia XZ Premium that Amazon’s offering is only compatible with GSM-based carriers, like AT&T and T-Mobile, so it can’t be used with Sprint or Verizon. Another reason to pass on this particular handset? We think so.