Black Friday is coming up in just a couple of weeks and we’ve already seen deals from a number of tech companies. Samsung, of course, will join the festivities with some deals of their own. A lot of the deals will be kicking off a week before Black Friday.

Samsung will be offering discounts on Chromebooks, TVs, smartwatches, tablets, and phones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for $950, Samsung Galaxy S8 for $725, Chromebook Plus for $350, Gear S3 Frontier for $280, and much more. Check out Samsung’s Black Friday page to see all the deals and plan accordingly.