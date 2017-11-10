The OnePlus 5T is slated to be revealed on November 16th, but we now know the full specs of the upcoming device thanks to a leak from ZDNET’s German site. The reviewer uploaded some unboxing images from their reviewer’s guide a bit early, including publishing the specs cheat sheet that comes with these devices. Here’s a peek at it.

OnePlus 5T (left) vs OnePlus 5 (right)

OnePlus 5T Specs

Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

5.7oz (162g) Material: Anodized Aluminum

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz) GPU: Adreno 540

6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1

Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge Buttons: On screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider

Some interesting comparison shots from the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were also released, which seems to indicate that the camera bump around the OnePlus 5T protrudes just a little bit more than the one included on the OnePlus 5. You can see what I mean in the image below.

OnePlus 5T (top) has more of a slightly more raised camera hump

Now that the specs are out there, what do you think of this refresh of the OnePlus 5? It’s included a headphone jack and the 18:9 aspect ratio that Samsung has made popular and seems to refine the design a bit. Overall I think it’s an interesting refresh, but we’ll have to wait until November 16th to find out more about OnePlus’ camera improvements.