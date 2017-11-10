Nov 10th, 2017

While the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL stole the show at Google’s October 4th event, another one of the products announced at the event were the Google Assistant-enabled Pixel Buds. We all know that Google has had a history of keeping up with stock of its products, but it seems that there are more than a few lucky folks who are starting to receive shipping notifications.

However, the news isn’t so great for those who want to jump on the hype train for the Pixel Buds now, at least from Google. The ‘Just Black’ Pixel Buds are shipping in 5 to 6 weeks, while the ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Kinda Blue’ color variants are both currently listed as “Out of stock”.

If you were hoping to see the Pixel Buds available from other retailers, there’s a little bit of luck. Best Buy has all three color variants listed for the upcoming headphones, but there is no way to pre-order the Pixel Buds at this time. Verizon also has all three variants of the Pixel Buds listed, but yet again, they are listed as being on “Backorder” for now.

This just means you’ll have to wait until the Pixel Buds are officially released, whenever that will be. In the meantime, be sure to check out our comparison against Apple’s AirPods, and Chris’ first impressions. Let us know what you think about the Pixel Buds and if you’ll be picking up a set for yourself.
