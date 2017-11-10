Last month we learned about a new vulnerability which affects just about every device that is capable of connecting to Wi-Fi, and it has been named “KRACK”. Some OEM’s have already been rolling out updates which absolve devices from being affected, and it seems Google is in the process of doing the same.

Despite Google claiming that the KRACK update would be rolling out in the November Security Update, Ars Technica has found that there is actually no mention of the patch being included. Instead, Google has confirmed that the specific patches for KRACK would not be arriving on Pixel and Nexus devices until the December Android Security Patch is rolled out to devices.

The reason for the delay is not exactly clear, but if other OEM’s are already rolling out updates to ensure that devices are safe from vulnerabilities, Google should be able to do the same without making consumers wait a month or two. According to the report from Ars, Google has published three different Android security bulletins, but the one named “2017-11-06” contains the KRACK patch and won’t be rolling out until December.

We aren’t sure exactly why Google has opted to delay the release of the KRACK patch, but at least we know the update is in the works and will be coming before the end of the year. If you want to learn more about the KRACK vulnerability, be sure to check out the link below.