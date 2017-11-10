Yesterday, Disney held its quarterly earnings call, where CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a new streaming application for ESPN was in the works. This comes on the heels of an acquisition of BamTech, another streaming company.

The streaming service will be called ESPN Plus and will be launching in the Spring of 2018. The application will replace the current ESPN app that is on the Google Play Store, and will not only give users access to scores and news, but will also make things easier if you want to stream your favorite games or sporting events.

ESPN Plus is said to be separate from cable subscriptions, but there was no mention of a confirmation of this during the earnings call. Instead, Iger claimed that the pricing for the service would “reflect” the fact that the upcoming app would likely have a smaller user base than the likes of Netflix or Hulu.

As someone who lives and breaths sports, I’m pretty excited to see what ESPN Plus has to offer. However, with the issues plaguing the current ESPN app and the lack of reliability offered by the Watch ESPN app, I won’t be holding my breath. Hopefully, things will be different next time around, so I’ll be keeping my eyes close to this one.

