Nov 9th, 2017

While many of us are griping and groaning over the absolutely horrid experience offered by the Snapchat application on Android, the team at Snap Inc. is working on another problem. Getting rid of too many Spectacles.

CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed that the company sold more than 150,000 units, which exceeded projections, but now the excitement has worn off. Now, Snap will look to the streets of London to help unload some of its extra inventory as it will open a temporary location.

The store will be in Shoreditch’s Boxpark, and will allow you to not only purchase the Spectacles but also test them out and try them on. This is an experience that has not been offered by the random pop-up vending machines, which just let you buy them and go.

Unfortunately for those looking for a price drop, it seems there’s no mention of that potential as the Spectacles will be priced at £130. This is a bit unsettling, but maybe if you wait just a bit longer, there will be some type of fire sale in time for the 2017 Holiday season. 

In the meantime, I’ll be waiting to see this “redesigned” Snapchat application that the company is said to be working on. It can’t be much worse than what we have now, but the difference between the iOS and Android versions is just absurd.

[Engadget]
local_offer    Snapchat   Snapchat Spectacles  

stars Further Reading

Snapchat's planning a big redesign to attract users

Snapchat's Multi-Snap now works on Android

Snap Inc. sitting on thousands of pairs of unsold Spectacles

Snapchat rolls out new Context Cards feature

Snapchat adds augmented reality 3D animated Bitmoji

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

2

more_vertT-Mobile throws final offer to keep Sprint interested
closeThe Saga Continues: T-Mobile throws last ditch offer to keep Sprint merger talks alive

After a report claimed that SoftBank would be pulling out of the potential merger with T-Mobile, a new report suggests the latter has given the company a final offer.

3

more_vertSonos will bring Spotify controls through Alexa
closeThe Sonos One will let Alexa control your Spotify playlists later this year

Sonos has announced that support to use Alexa voice controls with Spotify and the Sonos One will arrive by December 21st.

4

more_vertOPPO unveils the R11s and R11s Plus
closeThe Oppo R11s is officially here with a curved 6-inch bezel-less display

The OPPO R11s and R11s Plus have been unveiled in China and feature a new bezel-less design along with a dual-camera setup. These devices will go on sale on November 10th.

5

more_vertThe Google App now features a rounded UI
closeThe new Rounded UI is showing up in the Google App

Google is pushing a server-side update to the Google application which includes an all-new rounded UI for search results and search cards.

6

more_vertSony details its software rollout process
closeSony shares what happens when a new version of Android is released

To celebrate Android Oreo coming to the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has shared an infographic which shows off the process the company takes whenever a new version of Android is released.

7

more_vertCricket upgrades cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data
closeCricket is upgrading their cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data

Cricket is upgrading their cheapest cellphone plans with extra GBs of data. The best part? Prices remain the same, so you’re simply getting more for your money.

8

more_vertDEAL: Get the Sony Xperia XZ1 for $589
closeDEAL: Save $110 and get the Sony Xperia XZ1 for just $589

Amazon is offering the Sony Xperia XZ1 for just $589, which is a savings of $110 and includes free Prime shipping.

9

more_vertAndroid Phones with the Best Battery November 2017
closeAndroid Phones with the Best Battery Life November 2017

As a companion to the Best Android Phones, we’ve rounded up the Android Phones with the Best Battery Life. If you need a big battery to get through the day, these are the phones for you.

10

more_vertOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa
closeOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa’s voice shopping

Amazon is rolling out the red carpet for voice shoppers this holiday season with Oprah’s Favorite Things curated by Oprah herself.