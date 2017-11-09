While many of us are griping and groaning over the absolutely horrid experience offered by the Snapchat application on Android, the team at Snap Inc. is working on another problem. Getting rid of too many Spectacles.

CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed that the company sold more than 150,000 units, which exceeded projections, but now the excitement has worn off. Now, Snap will look to the streets of London to help unload some of its extra inventory as it will open a temporary location.

The store will be in Shoreditch’s Boxpark, and will allow you to not only purchase the Spectacles but also test them out and try them on. This is an experience that has not been offered by the random pop-up vending machines, which just let you buy them and go.

Unfortunately for those looking for a price drop, it seems there’s no mention of that potential as the Spectacles will be priced at £130. This is a bit unsettling, but maybe if you wait just a bit longer, there will be some type of fire sale in time for the 2017 Holiday season.

In the meantime, I’ll be waiting to see this “redesigned” Snapchat application that the company is said to be working on. It can’t be much worse than what we have now, but the difference between the iOS and Android versions is just absurd.

