Nov 8th, 2017

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel revealed in a letter sent to investors on November 7 that the firm is working on a redesigned, easier-to-use version of its Snapchat application. The overhaul is set to improve the performance of the client, which should, in turn, attract more Android users.

“One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback,” wrote Spiegel in the note. “As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use.”

It’s unclear what features the update will bring to the table when it arrives. All we know is that it’s set to include changes that are far bigger than some minor user experience tweaks—and there’s a chance they could temporarily disrupt Snap’s business while customers adapt to the client.

Before releasing its big remake next year, however, Snap is first expected to debut a new version of its Android application that’s been designed from the ground up to improve the various shortcomings of its existing one. There’s no word on a specific release date, though.
