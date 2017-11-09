T-Mobile’s ridiculously fast LTE Advanced network is expanding. At a media event in San Francisco, Qualcomm showed off the speed of their Snapdragon Gigabit LTE modems — found in a handful of flagship Android devices — while running on T-Mobile’s new network.

According to T-Mobile, their next generation LTE Advanced network has officially expanded to more than 920 markets, beating out big carriers like Verizon and AT&T. LTE Advanced uses a combination of carrier aggregation, 4X4 MIMO and 256 QAM technologies to boost speeds, all of which are live in 430 of those 920+ markets. But that’s just the start…

T-Mobile is also planning to launch License Assisted Access (LAA), yet another advanced LTE technology that taps into unlicensed spectrum on small cells to help create a more dense network with added capacity and speeds. Gigabit Class LTE is a foundation of of what 5G networks will be built upon and provides a sneak peek at what we can expect in the near future.

What does this mean to you?

“With LTE Advanced, you can up to double your previous download speeds. With the combination of carrier aggregation, 4X4 MIMO and 256 QAM, speeds can up to double again. Along with sufficient spectrum and backhaul, Gigabit Class LTE is achieved by simultaneously accessing this trifecta of LTE Advanced technologies in both the device and the network to increase capacity, improve spectral efficiency, reduce congestion, and ultimately deliver faster real-world speeds. That means T-Mobile customers with capable devices could get Gigabit Class LTE download speeds in 430 markets.”

Which Android devices are compatible?

T-Mobile devices with the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform and X16 LTE include the following:

