Nov 9th, 2017

When you first buy a new phone, you’re so excited to see everything that it has to offer and gain joy through setting everything up for the first time. Then a few months go by an that feeling of excitement wears off as you begin to see various issues arise.

This is the case for some Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners, as there have been reports of the microphone not working properly. A few users have stated that the “Hey Bixby” or “OK Google” commands have not been working as well in recent months, but there’s a fix. Just blow into the charging port.

Yep, blow into the bottom of your phone like it’s an old NES cartridge, and everything should be back in working order. There are some owners who have stated that the installation of recent apps have caused issues, so if you fall into this category, trying to delete recently downloaded apps and see if that fixes it.

This problem could be as simple as dust from your pocket/purse caking up the microphone, but if there ends up being a more widespread issue, we’ll be sure to let everyone know. Have you been experiencing similar problems? Let us know in the comments below.

[Android Police | Samsung]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy A5 (2018) could feature an Infinity Display

DEAL: Get the new Samsung Gear Sport for just $269

Samsung launches Burgundy Red Galaxy S8

The Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8 arrives on Nov. 16

Samsung revamps its keyboard for Oreo

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month
closeAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be arriving for LG V30 owners sometime in December, after a short beta test takes place in South Korea.

2

more_vertNew images show off the Gionee M7 Plus
closeHands-on photos show off the luxurious Gionee M7 Plus

Two new images have leaked which show off the rumored Gionee M7 Plus, along with its luxurious leather backing, 6.43-inch display, dual camera setup, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

3

more_vertPocket Casts supports Oreo
closePocket Casts picks up support for Oreo’s best features

Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features.

4

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

5

more_vertHTC Vive Focus due to be announced soon
closeHTC’s standalone Vive VR headset could be unveiled this month

The HTC Vive Developer Conference 2017 will be taking place on November 14th in China, and it’s likely that the HTC Vive Focus, HTC’s standalone VR headset, could be unveiled.

6

more_vertT-Mobile throws final offer to keep Sprint interested
closeThe Saga Continues: T-Mobile throws last ditch offer to keep Sprint merger talks alive

After a report claimed that SoftBank would be pulling out of the potential merger with T-Mobile, a new report suggests the latter has given the company a final offer.

7

more_vertSonos will bring Spotify controls through Alexa
closeThe Sonos One will let Alexa control your Spotify playlists later this year

Sonos has announced that support to use Alexa voice controls with Spotify and the Sonos One will arrive by December 21st.

8

more_vertOPPO unveils the R11s and R11s Plus
closeThe Oppo R11s is officially here with a curved 6-inch bezel-less display

The OPPO R11s and R11s Plus have been unveiled in China and feature a new bezel-less design along with a dual-camera setup. These devices will go on sale on November 10th.

9

more_vertThe Google App now features a rounded UI
closeThe new Rounded UI is showing up in the Google App

Google is pushing a server-side update to the Google application which includes an all-new rounded UI for search results and search cards.

10

more_vertSony details its software rollout process
closeSony shares what happens when a new version of Android is released

To celebrate Android Oreo coming to the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has shared an infographic which shows off the process the company takes whenever a new version of Android is released.