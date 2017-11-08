Voice commands have become a central part of the Android operating system, introducing new functions and capabilities with every candy-flavored iteration. While voice commands have been core to the service since its launch, Google has done their part to continuously add new options- and we keep this comprehensive list of okay google commands updated regularly (with your help!).

Whether you’re completely new to Okay Google voice commands or want to learn recently added options, we’ve compiled this list to help you get the most out of all the Ok Google commands. (Simply replace the text in brackets with whatever you are searching for or inquiring about and wait for Google to spit out the pertinent information.)

Best Ok Google Commands:

There are now so many Ok Google voice commands that it’s easy to get overwhelmed. We’re maintaining this list of our favorite commands at the top to highlight the most helpful, useful, and recently added trigger phrases. If you think we’re missing something important, let us know!

Take a selfie with “Ok Google – Take a selfie”

Make tough decisions – “Ok Google – Flip a coin”

Choose who goes first – “Ok Google – Roll dice”

Get reminders with “Ok Google – Remind me to [activity and time]”

Set alarms with “OK Google – Set an alarm for [time]”

Set a timer with “OK Google – Set a timer for [length of time]”

Find if a store is still open with “Ok Google – When does [business] close?”

Navigate anywhere with “Ok Google – Navigate to [address/location]”

Play music of all kinds with “Ok Google – Play [try a variety of commands/options!]

How to use OK Google

Before you can use these voice commands you’ll want to make sure OK Google is turned on and fine-tuned to your liking:

Open the “Google” App from your App Drawer

Tap the 3-line Hamburger menu in the top left

Settings > Voice > Ok Google Detection

You’ll have additional options to unlock your phone with a trusted voice (after training or retraining the voice model) and you’ll also want to adjust “Google Assistant” settings while you’re at it. You can read more on Google’s official support page.

Google has made it a priority to understand conversational commands, meaning that it will accept a variety of input and options within each command. It would be impossible to accumulate a true complete list of commands, so try making some adjustments and personalizations to accomplish exactly what you want- it just might work!

Essential OK Google commands

Open [App Name]

Go To [Website URL]

Search for [Search Term]

Turn [on/off] [Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Flashlight]

Turn the volume up

Turn the volume down

Turn the volume to [number] percent

Mute the volume

Camera Commands for Ok Google:

Take a selfie

Take a picture

Record a video

Alarms, Timers, Reminders for Ok Google:

Set an alarm for [time]

Set a repeating alarm for [time] on [days]

Show me my alarms

Turn off all alarms

Set a timer for [length of time]

Show me my timers

Turn off all timers

Create a calendar event: [Event Name at Location on Date/Time]

Where’s my package?

Note to self: [explain your note]

What’s my next appointment?

What does my day look like?

What does my day look like on [insert day]?

Remind me to [task and time/location]

Remind me to [task name] every [day/time]

Communications

Call [Contact Name]

Call [Contact Name and Label of Phone Line]

Call [Contact Name] on speakerphone

Text [Contact Name and Message Content]

Show me my messages

Send email to [Contact Name], subject [your subject], message [email message content]

Listen to voicemail

Find [Contact Name]’s number

When is [Contact Name]’s birthday?

Post to [Social Network Name]: [Message to share]

Music and Media with Ok Google

Listen to: [Artist/Album/Song/Genre]

Play:[Artist/Album/Song/Genre]

What’s this song?

Play some music

Watch [Movie Name]

What movies are playing tonight?

Where is [Move Name] playing?

Show me pictures of the [Subject]

Read [Book Name]

Games with Ok Google

Play [solitaire/tic-tac-toe]

I’m feeling lucky

Spin the wheel

Navigation and Travel with Ok Google

Navigate to [Location Name or Address]

[Walking/Biking] directions to [Location Name or Address]

Find [Name of Landmark]

Where is [Landmark Name]?

Where’s the nearest [Type of Business]?

Show me the menu for [Restaurant Name]

“Call [Business Name ]

] Show me my flights

Where is my hotel

What are some attractions in [City/Place/Around Here]?

What is [amount of money in foreign currency] in [your currency]?

What’s the flight status of [Airline] flight [flight number]?

What is the time zone in [Place Name]?

What’s the tip for [total bill amount]?

Is [attraction/business] open now?

When does [attraction/landmark/business] close?

Distance from here to [landmark/location]?

How far away is [place name]?

Weather Commands for Ok Google

What’s the weather?

What’s the weather in [Location] for [day or time period]?”

Do I need an umbrella today?

Is there a chance of rain [today/tomorrow/date]?

When is [sunrise/sunset]?

When is [sunrise/sunset] in [place name]?

What’s the temperature?

Information

What time is it in [City/Location]?

Where was [Famous Person] born?

How old is [Famous Person]?

Who is [Famous Person] married to?

Who is [Famous Person]’s [Sister/Brother/Mom/Dad]?

Who wrote [Book Name]?

When was [Movie Name] released?

Runtime of [Movie Name]?

Who is the Producer of [Movie Name]?

Who acted in [Movie Name]?

What are the best [Actor/Actress] movies?

Oscar winner of [Year]?

Who invented the [Invention Name]?

How do you say [Word or Phrase] in [Language]?

What does [word to be defined] mean?”

What’s [Company Name] ‘s stock price?”

“What is [Company Name] trading at?

What’s [amount or measurement] in [unit of measurement]?

What is the square root of [number]?

Sports Info with Okay Google

Did the [Sports Team] win today?

How did [the Sports Team Name]] do?”

When is the next [Team Name] game?

Where are the [Team Name] in the [League] standings?

Who does [Athlete Name] play for?

Ok Google – Funny Commands & Easter Eggs

There are a lot of Ok Google Easter Eggs you’ll find by asking strange and crazy things. If you’re looking for funny okay Google commands you should definitely give the options below a try:

What is the loneliest number?

Do a barrel roll!

Askew / Tilt

Go go Gadget [Spotify]

When am I?

Make me a sandwich

Sudo make me a sandwich

Who’s on first?

Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right

Tell me a joke

Who are you?

Beam me up, Scotty!

What is [Actor/Actress Name] Bacon number?

Sing a song

Wubba lubba dub dub

Beatbox

What is the meaning of life?

Tell me about Siri

I’m naked

Meow like a cat

Do you speak morse code?

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

Spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

What are the three laws of robotics?

Can you rap?

Read a poem

Surprise me

Why is six afraid of seven?

Sing me happy birthday

Where’s Waldo?

Clean my room

Is your refrigerator running?

What am I thinking right now?

Ask me a question

What’s your favorite ice cream?

Are you friends with Siri/Alexa/Cortana?

What’s your favorite Pokemon?

Star Trek or Star Wars?

How do you like your coffee?

Who’s your favorite superhero?

What does the fox say?

Who shot first?

Is the cake a lie?

Do you know of GLaDos?

Here comes dat boi

Crystal ball

All your base are belong to us

Show me the money

Mischief managed

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want

What is love?

Who is the walrus?

Who you gonna call?

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Open the pod bay doors

Party on, Wayne!

Set phasers to kill

Sren’t you a little short for a storm trooper?

(NSFW) Play the name game with Mitch

(NSFW) Play the name game with Chuck

What’s your favorite Ok Google Command?

What your favorite Okay Google commands ? Are we missing any big ones? Let us know your favorite voice commands, Easter Eggs, tips, and tricks in the comments below!

In our next update, we’ll be covering home automation and using Ok Google with specific apps, so like/follow/subscribe to stay informed!