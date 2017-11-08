Nov 8th, 2017

Voice commands have become a central part of the Android operating system, introducing new functions and capabilities with every candy-flavored iteration. While voice commands have been core to the service since its launch, Google has done their part to continuously add new options- and we keep this comprehensive list of okay google commands updated regularly (with your help!).

Whether you’re completely new to Okay Google voice commands or want to learn recently added options, we’ve compiled this list to help you get the most out of all the Ok Google commands. (Simply replace the text in brackets with whatever you are searching for or inquiring about and wait for Google to spit out the pertinent information.)

Best Ok Google Commands:

There are now so many Ok Google voice commands that it’s easy to get overwhelmed. We’re maintaining this list of our favorite commands at the top to highlight the most helpful, useful, and recently added trigger phrases. If you think we’re missing something important, let us know!

  • Take a selfie with “Ok Google – Take a selfie”
  • Make tough decisions – “Ok Google – Flip a coin”
  • Choose who goes first – “Ok Google – Roll dice”
  • Get reminders with “Ok Google – Remind me to [activity and time]”
  • Set alarms with “OK Google – Set an alarm for [time]”
  • Set a timer with “OK Google – Set a timer for [length of time]”
  • Find if a store is still open with “Ok Google – When does [business] close?”
  • Navigate anywhere with “Ok Google – Navigate to [address/location]”
  • Play music of all kinds with “Ok Google – Play [try a variety of commands/options!]

How to use OK Google

Before you can use these voice commands you’ll want to make sure OK Google is turned on and fine-tuned to your liking:

  • Open the “Google” App from your App Drawer
  • Tap the 3-line Hamburger menu in the top left
  • Settings > Voice > Ok Google Detection

You’ll have additional options to unlock your phone with a trusted voice (after training or retraining the voice model) and you’ll also want to adjust “Google Assistant” settings while you’re at it. You can read more on Google’s official support page.

Google has made it a priority to understand conversational commands, meaning that it will accept a variety of input and options within each command. It would be impossible to accumulate a true complete list of commands, so try making some adjustments and personalizations to accomplish exactly what you want- it just might work!

Essential OK Google commands

  • Open [App Name]
  • Go To [Website URL]
  • Search for [Search Term]
  • Turn [on/off] [Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Flashlight]
  • Turn the volume up
  • Turn the volume down
  • Turn the volume to [number] percent
  • Mute the volume

Camera Commands for Ok Google:

  • Take a selfie
  • Take a picture
  • Record a video

Alarms, Timers, Reminders for Ok Google:

  • Set an alarm for [time]
  • Set a repeating alarm for [time] on [days]
  • Show me my alarms
  • Turn off all alarms
  • Set a timer for [length of time]
  • Show me my timers
  • Turn off all timers
  • Create a calendar event: [Event Name at Location on Date/Time]
  • Where’s my package?
  • Note to self: [explain your note]
  • What’s my next appointment?
  • What does my day look like?
  • What does my day look like on [insert day]?
  • Remind me to [task and time/location]
  • Remind me to [task name] every [day/time]

Communications

  • Call [Contact Name]
  • Call [Contact Name and Label of Phone Line]
  • Call [Contact Name] on speakerphone
  • Text [Contact Name and Message Content]
  • Show me my messages
  • Send email to [Contact Name], subject [your subject], message [email message content]
  • Listen to voicemail
  • Find [Contact Name]’s number
  • When is [Contact Name]’s birthday?
  • Post to [Social Network Name]: [Message to share]

Music and Media with Ok Google

  • Listen to: [Artist/Album/Song/Genre]
  • Play:[Artist/Album/Song/Genre]
  • What’s this song?
  • Play some music
  • Watch [Movie Name]
  • What movies are playing tonight?
  • Where is [Move Name] playing?
  • Show me pictures of the [Subject]
  • Read [Book Name]

Games with Ok Google

  • Play [solitaire/tic-tac-toe]
  • I’m feeling lucky
  • Spin the wheel

Navigation and Travel with Ok Google

  • Navigate to [Location Name or Address]
  • [Walking/Biking] directions to [Location Name or Address]
  • Find [Name of Landmark]
  • Where is [Landmark Name]?
  • Where’s the nearest [Type of Business]?
  • Show me the menu for [Restaurant Name]
  • “Call [Business Name]
  • Show me my flights
  • Where is my hotel
  • What are some attractions in [City/Place/Around Here]?
  • What is [amount of money in foreign currency] in [your currency]?
  • What’s the flight status of [Airline] flight [flight number]?
  • What is the time zone in [Place Name]?
  • What’s the tip for [total bill amount]?
  • Is [attraction/business] open now?
  • When does [attraction/landmark/business] close?
  • Distance from here to [landmark/location]?
  • How far away is [place name]?

Weather Commands for Ok Google

  • What’s the weather?
  • What’s the weather in [Location] for [day or time period]?”
  • Do I need an umbrella today?
  • Is there a chance of rain [today/tomorrow/date]?
  • When is [sunrise/sunset]?
  • When is [sunrise/sunset] in [place name]?
  • What’s the temperature?

Information

  • What time is it in [City/Location]?
  • Where was [Famous Person] born?
  • How old is [Famous Person]?
  • Who is [Famous Person] married to?
  • Who is [Famous Person]’s [Sister/Brother/Mom/Dad]?
  • Who wrote [Book Name]?
  • When was [Movie Name] released?
  • Runtime of [Movie Name]?
  • Who is the Producer of [Movie Name]?
  • Who acted in [Movie Name]?
  • What are the best [Actor/Actress] movies?
  • Oscar winner of [Year]?
  • Who invented the [Invention Name]?
  • How do you say [Word or Phrase] in [Language]?
  • What does [word to be defined] mean?”
  • What’s [Company Name] ‘s stock price?”
  • “What is [Company Name] trading at?
  • What’s [amount or measurement] in [unit of measurement]?
  • What is the square root of [number]?

Sports Info with Okay Google

  • Did the [Sports Team] win today?
  • How did [the Sports Team Name]] do?”
  • When is the next [Team Name] game?
  • Where are the [Team Name] in the [League] standings?
  • Who does [Athlete Name] play for?

Ok Google – Funny Commands & Easter Eggs

There are a lot of Ok Google Easter Eggs you’ll find by asking strange and crazy things. If you’re looking for funny okay Google commands you should definitely give the options below a try:

  • What is the loneliest number?
  • Do a barrel roll!
  • Askew / Tilt
  • Go go Gadget [Spotify]
  • When am I?
  • Make me a sandwich
  • Sudo make me a sandwich
  • Who’s on first?
  • Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right
  • Tell me a joke
  • Who are you?
  • Beam me up, Scotty!
  • What is [Actor/Actress Name] Bacon number?
  • Sing a song
  • Wubba lubba dub dub
  • Beatbox
  • What is the meaning of life?
  • Tell me about Siri
  • I’m naked
  • Meow like a cat
  • Do you speak morse code?
  • My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard
  • Spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • What are the three laws of robotics?
  • Can you rap?
  • Read a poem
  • Surprise me
  • Why is six afraid of seven?
  • Sing me happy birthday
  • Where’s Waldo?
  • Clean my room
  • Is your refrigerator running?
  • What am I thinking right now?
  • Ask me a question
  • What’s your favorite ice cream?
  • Are you friends with Siri/Alexa/Cortana?
  • What’s your favorite Pokemon?
  • Star Trek or Star Wars?
  • How do you like your coffee?
  • Who’s your favorite superhero?
  • What does the fox say?
  • Who shot first?
  • Is the cake a lie?
  • Do you know of GLaDos?
  • Here comes dat boi
  • Crystal ball
  • All your base are belong to us
  • Show me the money
  • Mischief managed
  • Tell me what you want, what you really, really want
  • What is love?
  • Who is the walrus?
  • Who you gonna call?
  • Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
  • Open the pod bay doors
  • Party on, Wayne!
  • Set phasers to kill
  • Sren’t you a little short for a storm trooper?
  • (NSFW) Play the name game with Mitch
  • (NSFW) Play the name game with Chuck

What’s your favorite Ok Google Command?

What your favorite Okay Google commands ? Are we missing any big ones? Let us know your favorite voice commands, Easter Eggs, tips, and tricks in the comments below!

In our next update, we’ll be covering home automation and using Ok Google with specific apps, so like/follow/subscribe to stay informed!
local_offer    OK Google  

stars Further Reading

Google might make Google Home hotword customizable

Burger King uses "OK Google" commands in ad

Enable OK Google everywhere using this trick

Best Google Now voice commands

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

2

more_vertDeal: Get 20% off this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops
closeSave 20% off this AUKEY USB-C Hub for your one port life [DEAL]

Tired of not having enough ports on your MacBook or Chromebook? Check out this 20% off deal on this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops.

3

more_vertT-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8
closeDeal: T-Mobile slashes $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8

T-Mobile has slashed $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 in the United States, so you can currently pick one up on a two-year payment plan for $100 down and $30 per month.

4

more_vertAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month
closeAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be arriving for LG V30 owners sometime in December, after a short beta test takes place in South Korea.

5

more_vertNew images show off the Gionee M7 Plus
closeHands-on photos show off the luxurious Gionee M7 Plus

Two new images have leaked which show off the rumored Gionee M7 Plus, along with its luxurious leather backing, 6.43-inch display, dual camera setup, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

6

more_vertHTC U11 Plus is here!
closeHTC U11 Plus brings a bigger display, a bigger battery, and bigger functionality

HTC took the wraps off the HTC U11 Plus at a press event this morning. It’s everything the leaks said it would be, folks: a bigger, badder HTC U11.

7

more_vertPocket Casts supports Oreo
closePocket Casts picks up support for Oreo’s best features

Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features.

8

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

9

more_vertHTC Vive Focus due to be announced soon
closeHTC’s standalone Vive VR headset could be unveiled this month

The HTC Vive Developer Conference 2017 will be taking place on November 14th in China, and it’s likely that the HTC Vive Focus, HTC’s standalone VR headset, could be unveiled.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 update patches KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability
closeLatest OnePlus 5 update patches KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability

OnePlus has today released a new update for the OnePlus 5—and it doesn’t bring much in the way of new features.