Google is implementing a number of changes in Chrome to crack down on pesky web redirects. Future updates will introduce three new solutions to blocking unwanted websites, starting with a new way of handling iframes in Chrome 64.

Google says that 1 in every 5 feedback reports from Chrome users on desktop mentions an encounter with some type of unwanted web content. Now Google is doing more to combat that, following on from features like pop-up blocking and auto-play protections.

With Chrome 64, all redirects origination from third-party iframes will trigger an infobar instead of redirecting you. A small notification will appear at the bottom of the page to say a page has been blocked, and you’ll be able to tap into more details if you want them.

This will prevent those frustrating redirects to unwanted websites that randomly happen when you navigate a page. Google is also planning to crack down on unwanted pages that appear in one tab when you click a link that takes you to another.

“Starting in Chrome 65 we’ll also detect this behavior, trigger an infobar, and prevent the main tab from being redirected,” the company explains. “This allows the user to continue directly to their intended destination, while also preserving the context of the page they came from.”

Finally, Google wants to stamp out the “abusive experience” of navigating to unwanted pages when you click links disguised as things like play buttons or site controls, or transparent overlays that capture all clicks and open new tabs or windows.

Starting in early January, Chrome’s pop-up blocker will prevent sites that use this behavior from opening new windows or tabs. Google is helping site owners prepare for the change with a new Abusive Experiences Report, which lets them document abusive experiences found on their site.

Google says that these protections will “dramatically improve users’ web browsing experiences while still allowing them access to all that the web has to offer.” The changes will be available in Chrome on the desktop, as well as on mobile.