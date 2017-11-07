The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is already one of the most affordable tablets designed for kids. And for today only, Amazon has slashed 30 percent off its regular price tag, which means you can bag yours for just $89.99.

For your money, you get a full-featured Fire HD 8 in an ultra-durable, “kid-proof” case. It boasts an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, a quad-core processor, a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours.

At $89.99, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is just $20 more expensive than the Fire HD 7 Kids Edition. The larger model has a sharper screen, twice as much storage, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a bigger battery. It’s well worth the extra cash.

Again, this discount is available for today only, so take advantage of it while you can.