You can bet Amazon has some amazing deals planned for its big Black Friday sale (that starts on Thanksgiving), but today we get a sneak peek at the deals that will be available on Amazon devices. There’s also a big Alexa birthday sale going on right now so if you don’t want to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on some of these, be sure to check that out.

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals for Kindle & Echo

No doubt there will be tons more deals on other tech-related products from Amazon, but this is what you can expect directly from Amazon.