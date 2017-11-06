Nov 6th, 2017

You can bet Amazon has some amazing deals planned for its big Black Friday sale (that starts on Thanksgiving), but today we get a sneak peek at the deals that will be available on Amazon devices. There’s also a big Alexa birthday sale going on right now so if you don’t want to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on some of these, be sure to check that out.

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals for Kindle & Echo

No doubt there will be tons more deals on other tech-related products from Amazon, but this is what you can expect directly from Amazon.
local_offer    Amazon   Black Friday 2017  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Up to 60% off Alexa products

Oprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa

Save up to 60% off these Samsung accessories

Amazon's Dash buttons are now available on the Echo Show

Deal: Get 20% off this AUKEY USB-C hub for laptops

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

4

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

5

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

6

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

7

more_vertAndroid apps are using malware to mine cryptocurrency
closeSome Android apps found mining cryptocurrencies via code injection

Trend Micro discovered two new instances of Android malware that use JavaScript injection to mine cryptocurrencies using your devices’ CPU.

8

more_vertRazer Phone specs leak early
closeRazer Phone’s impressive specifications leak out early

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 back rumors
closeRumors suggest the Galaxy S9’s back will “change a lot”

According to a semi-reliable source out of China, the Galaxy S9 back is going to “change a lot.” No further details were given.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5T Portrait Mode camera sample posted online
closeCarl Pei teases OnePlus 5T’s Portrait Mode with a flawless camera sample

Portrait Mode is all the rage these days and in an effort to build up hype around the upcoming OnePlus 5T, Carl Pei has posted a flawless camera sample.