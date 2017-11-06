If you’ve really got a thing for the ocean and all the things in it, so much that you’d like to look at it every time you look at your phone, Google Wallpapers has you covered. Google’s very own official wallpapers app just added a brand new Seascapes category, filled with 34 new wallpapers for oceanic fans browse through.

All you need to do is download the app from the Google Play Store, open it, and you’ll find nestled in between Landscapes and Art for beautiful wallpapers that look great on any home screen. The app is completely free to download and you’ll find it using the link below.

Oh, and if Live Wallpapers are more your thing, you can download and install the ones that come pre-loaded on the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL to unlock the “Living universe” category. Just head over here