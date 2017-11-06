Amazon is holding a pretty big sale for Alexa’s birthday. They’re taking up to 60% off of products which use Alexa, which is Amazon’s helpful personal assistant that comes equipped with thousands of skills.

For those looking to get in on the ground floor running, Amazon is offering an Amazon Tap for $79.99, which is $50 off list price. This is a nice option for those who just want something affordable for a lone room.

But if you want to begin outfitting your entire home with Alexa smarts, Amazon has some nice bundle deals. You can save $33 when buying 3 Echo Dots, or save $50 when buying 3 second generation Echo devices. There’s also a 2-pack Echo Show deal that’ll net you $100 in savings.

Rounding off Amazon-made bundles include an Echo Show + Cloud Cam bundle for $50 off, $50 off an Echo Dot + Fire HD 10, and $20 off the Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot.

You don’t have to buy Amazon to get savings either, though. Eufy’s Genie speaker with Alexa is down from $59.99 to $24.99, a whopping 58% off. You can also get Ecobee smart thermostats as low as $209, $15 off when combining an Echo Plus and a Philips’ Hue light bulb, and get a free charging dock when buying the Ultimate Ears BLAST or MEGABLAST. Hit the link ahead to peruse the selection in full.