Most of the Android devices we have covered in the last 10 years here on Phandroid have looked more or less the same. A big touchscreen on the front, camera on the back, buttons on the sides. The generic smartphone design. However, once in a while we get to see something unique. Enter the NichePhone-S.

As the name implies, this is a phone for a certain niche. It looks more like a calculator and isn’t much bigger than a credit card. The phone can be used for calling, texting, playing audio, tethering, and connecting to Bluetooth. Oh, and it’s running Android 4.2. While technically this is an Android phone, it’s basically what used to be called “feature phone.”

If the specs matter to you, it has a MediaTek processor, 550 mAh battery (I did not miss a zero), nanoSIM slot, and micro USB for charging. The phone will be available on November 10th in Japan for 10,000 yen.

[via engadget]