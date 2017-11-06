Nov 6th, 2017

Let the fire sales begin. After the Essential Phone was officially reduced from $699 to $499, it seems that Best Buy may have some extra stock that it’s attempting to get rid of. The retailer has discounted the PH-1 by another $50, bringing the price down to $449, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

In addition to knocking an extra $50 off the price of the PH-1, Best Buy also knocked down the price of the Essential 360 camera to just $49.99, but it seems those have already sold out. If you decide to pick up the PH-1 and still want the camera module, you can get one from Essential for $199, as that has yet to be officially discounted.

The Essential Phone features an impressive spec sheet with the 5.7-inch QHD bezel-less display, while the Snapdragon 835 takes care of the processing power along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also features an 8MP front-facing camera, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and a 3,040mAh battery. With recent software updates, the camera quality has been said to be vastly improved, making the PH-1 one of the best deals of the year.

I don’t know about you, but I’m about to head over to my local Best Buy and pick one up for myself. Will you be doing the same considering the price has been dramatically dropped? Let us know in the comments and hit the button below if you want to pick one up.

