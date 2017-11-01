Nov 1st, 2017

This year has been an interesting year for smartphone trends. Bezel-less got off to a great start and it’s looking like more smartphone manufacturers are looking for the next best thing. ZTE debuted their Axon M foldable smartphone that features two screens so you can have a tablet-like device in a smartphone form factor. We’ve also seen some patents from both Samsung and LG concerning foldable displays that suggest foldable will be the next trend.

Now new patents spotted from Chinese manufacturer OPPO showcase a bit of a different idea. Instead of flexible displays, how about the entire top half of a phone that can be bent at an angle? Check out these patent diagrams to see what I mean.

Of course, patent images don’t mean that we’ll see a device like this anytime soon, since companies often patent ideas that they don’t plan on using just to keep other people from attempting the same idea. Still, it’s interesting to see so many different ways manufacturers are trying to find to bend our screens. What do you think about this patent concept?
