We’ve seen reports that Samsung has been working on the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but a new report claims that the beta program could begin as tomorrow (October 31st). In addition to the rumored launch date, the report also gives us an idea as to which countries and regions will get the update first.

It seems that the beta program will be rolled out in two “phases”, with North America, the UK, and South Korea. Then, Phase 2 will bring Oreo to the following countries:

China

Germany

Spain

France

Poland

India

Once the beta program is made official, device owners will be able to join the beta via the “Samsung Members” application which is available for free from the Galaxy Apps Store and the Google Play Store. From there, you’ll be required to register for the Beta Program, and should be able to almost instantly download and install the Galaxy S8 Beta via the Software Update menu.

Samsung has yet to confirm whether a beta program is, in fact, in the works, or all of this is just smoke and mirrors. However, considering the fact that Samsung held a Beta Program for Android Nougat, it would make loads of sense for the same process to take place for Android Oreo.

If you have seen anything referenced regarding this beta program, let us know in the comments below.

[SamMobile]