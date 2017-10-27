Oct 27th, 2017

The OnePlus 5T has been popping up a lot in the news recently. We’ve heard some rumored specs and release dates, but nothing solid yet. One thing that seems for sure is that we’ll be seeing the OnePlus 5T in November.

Evan Blass has said that OnePlus is shooting for a release before the end of November. He hasn’t specified the name of the device, but he did say it will have an 18:9 display. Now, a new leak is claiming the device will launch on November 16th.

A new leaked image appears to confirm there will be a launch event on the 16th. The image also says the device will have a “Larger display. Same footprint,” which lines up with the display rumors. Amazon could be the exclusive seller in India. We’ll know more about the OnePlus 5T very soon.

[via slashleaks]
local_offer    OnePlus 5T  

