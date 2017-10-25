If you thought we were done with new device launches in 2017, you would be sadly mistaken. HTC will be holding an event on November 2nd where the company is expected to unveil its Android One offering, and it seems that there’s a new OnePlus device in the works.

I take this back. Just heard from someone I consider reliable that they are indeed working on an 18:9 model for end of November release. https://t.co/8pc7Z51Xli — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 25, 2017

Over the last few days, we have seen some leaked images and a placeholder page for pre-ordering the upcoming device, but this seemingly came out of left field. Even notorious leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has reversed course on an upcoming OnePlus device but stopped short of calling it the OnePlus 5T .

Instead, Blass confirmed that OnePlus is working on a new device, and it will feature an 18:9 display which has been rumored and confirmed with the leaked image provided by Android Authority. Other rumored changes coming to the OnePlus 5T/OnePlus 6 include a new placement of the fingerprint scanner. To compensate for the larger display, it’s likely that we’ll see the fingerprint scanner moved to the rear of the device, following the trend of many other OEM’s over the last few years.

As for the specs, we aren’t expecting any major changes, other than the display size and type. So expect to see the Snapdragon 835 coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM under the hood, along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Additionally, we are expecting the OnePlus 5T to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, making this the first OnePlus device to launch with the latest version of Android.

This information comes from leaked AnTuTu Benchmark results, which confirmed the fact that the device would come with the SD835, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a display resolution of 2160 x 1080. The only odd point here is the dual 20MP cameras, as it would be a move away from the 16MP and 20MP sensors found on the OnePlus 5 .

Nonetheless, Blass expects the new OnePlus 5T to be unveiled sometime in November, giving everyone just another device option ahead of the 2017 holiday season. Let us know what you think about these leaks and if you’re going to be looking to see what the OnePlus 5T has to offer.