Yesterday we got our first real peek at the upcoming OnePlus 5T thanks to the press shot you see below. It confirms the bottom firing speakers and the rear placement of the fingerprint sensor on the device but leaves in the dark whether the OnePlus 5T will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All of that seems to be confirmed by an OppoMart pre-order page for the device, which has since been taken down but you can still see the cached version. The specs on that page list the device as a 6-inch QHD screen featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio powered by a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also an 8GB/128GB variant listed, which follows suit with how the OnePlus 5 was released.

OnePlus 5T Specs – Rumored

6-inch quad HD screen, 18:9 aspect rate display resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, up to 2.45GHz

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB USF 2.1 storage

20MP+16MP rear dual-camera, F2.6/F1.6 Aperture

Global 4G LTE bands supported, 34 network bands

Rear fingerprint scanner and Face ID

The listing also mentions a rear fingerprint scanner and Face ID, which seems to parrot the rumors we heard surrounding this device a few days ago. The pre-order page has the device listed for $499, which is only $20 more than the OnePlus 5 cost at launch. What do you think of these specs? The lack of mention of a headphone jack in any of the promotional materials is concerning, but not ultimately surprising considering Google’s direction this year.