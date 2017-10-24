Oct 24th, 2017

Yesterday we got our first real peek at the upcoming OnePlus 5T thanks to the press shot you see below. It confirms the bottom firing speakers and the rear placement of the fingerprint sensor on the device but leaves in the dark whether the OnePlus 5T will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All of that seems to be confirmed by an OppoMart pre-order page for the device, which has since been taken down but you can still see the cached version. The specs on that page list the device as a 6-inch QHD screen featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio powered by a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also an 8GB/128GB variant listed, which follows suit with how the OnePlus 5 was released.

OnePlus 5T Specs – Rumored

  • 6-inch quad HD screen, 18:9 aspect rate display resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, up to 2.45GHz
  • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB USF 2.1 storage
  • 20MP+16MP rear dual-camera, F2.6/F1.6 Aperture
  • Global 4G LTE bands supported, 34 network bands
  • Rear fingerprint scanner and Face ID

The listing also mentions a rear fingerprint scanner and Face ID, which seems to parrot the rumors we heard surrounding this device a few days ago. The pre-order page has the device listed for $499, which is only $20 more than the OnePlus 5 cost at launch. What do you think of these specs? The lack of mention of a headphone jack in any of the promotional materials is concerning, but not ultimately surprising considering Google’s direction this year.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5T teaser leaked

OnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 5 is out of stock everywhere, Carl Pei responds

OnePlus 3T owners can get Android Oreo now!

OnePlus changes data collection program

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

4

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

5

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

6

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

7

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

9

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

10

more_vertMade for Google page is live
closeThe “Made for Google” site is live with accessories from over 20 partners

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program.