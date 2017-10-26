Oct 26th, 2017

The LG V30 might be the best Android phone on the planet right now. We raved about the premium design and excellent cameras in our full review. The Pixel 2 XL is getting a lot of attention right now, but the V30 is a similar phone with even more high-end features. It has wireless charging, microSD card slot, and even a headphone jack.

One of the unique features of the V30 is called “Voice Unlock.” We showed off this feature in a video, but basically, you can set up any phrase you want and unlock your phone with it. Maybe you want to say “Jarvis, wake up” or “Hello Hal.” The only limit is your imagination. It’s pretty awesome.

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

How to enter:

  1. Watch the video above
  2. Leave a comment on the YouTube page
  3. Subscribe to the Phandroid YouTube channel
  4. Win this phone!

The only rule for this giveaway is you must live in the United States. We will be picking the winner at random after about a week. The winner will receive the unlocked silver model. Good luck!
