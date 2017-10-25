Oct 25th, 2017

If you’ve been longing to pick up one of HTC’s latest smartphones—the U11, for example—but haven’t had the wherewithal to do so, we have some good news: the firm’s struck a deal with TD Bank to provide its customers in the United States with financing options.

The newly-introduced HTC Financing Program lets shoppers split the cost of smartphone purchases totaling $599 or more with no money down. The only caveat? They’ll need to pass a quick credit check before TD Bank hands the funds over to HTC.

“HTC is renowned for designing products that reflect ‘U’ – your drive, passion, creativity, and individuality – so it makes perfect sense to offer customer-focused financing that is easy to use,” said André Lönne, President of HTC America.

“Our partnership with TD Bank will further enhance our customer commitment, as the bank’s tailored partnership program will provide customers with instant access to pay over time options to purchase the latest in mobile devices and accessories.”

For more details on HTC’s Financing Program, check out its website.
