Oct 25th, 2017

Google has updated Assistant with more than 50 new activities for children, so you can finally stop sitting them in front of the TV to keep them occupied when you’re busy. You can, instead, let Big G help them with their homework, read them a story and even DJ an intense game of musical chairs.

The new activities started rolling out in the United States on Tuesday, so chances are it’s reached at least one of your supported devices by now. To check to see if it has, simply say “OK Google, Abracadabra,” then brace for a journey into Google’s (figurative) “world of fun.”

Assistant is safe for use with children of all ages, though Google recommends setting up Family Link, its in-house tool that helps parents manage their child’s Google Account by blocking specific applications, keeping an eye on screen time and setting a bedtime, if they’re under thirteen.
