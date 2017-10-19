Oct 19th, 2017

With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL landing today, many are getting the phones in their hands and poking around to get nice and familiar with it. Folks are already taking the camera for a spin and enjoying their Android 8.0 Oreo experience.

But not everyone is happy. A vocal group of users are lashing out at the phone over a perceived undersaturation in the Pixel 2 XL’s display. While there are those who either like, dislike, or simply don’t mind the trait, it’s pretty mutually agreed that the trait does exist.

In fact, Google has already come out to comment on it, suggesting that the P-OLED display in use here was calibrated to offer up the most accurate color profile, something that comes with the downside mentioned above. The company seemed to dismiss concerns that the issue comes down to overall display quality by suggesting that they’re working on allowing you to further customize the color profile.

It’s understandable for folks to be upset over the display, what with Samsung pushing the trend that vivid is best. Samsung’s displays are often lauded as the industry standard in all the desirable qualities you look for, such as rich, vibrant colors, high contrast, and sharpness, and many other manufacturers are looking to hit that style with each passing smartphone launch.

Unfortunately, Google didn’t address other concerns, such as potential discoloration at certain brightnesses, or even a grainy look when viewing white colors at low brightness levels. Some people say they don’t notice it, and some who do notice it say it can be eradicated by stepping your brightness up a bit.

So yes, there’s some display controversy going on here, but there doesn’t seem to be a definitive right or wrong on either side. The only way you can know for sure whether you’ll be happy with the Pixel 2 XL’s display is to head into a Verizon store and try one yourself, lest you opt for the smaller Pixel 2 which seemingly manages to escape this episode of consumer angst unscathed.
local_offer    Google   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 Camera Samples

Poll: Buying a Pixel 2 XL today?

Google steps up account security

Google Home now supports commands for YouTube TV

Pixel 2 Q&A!

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

2

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording
closeGalaxy Note 8: unlock HDR 4K and 60fps 2K video recording using this camera mod

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the better shooters when it comes to video quality, but this camera mod can unlock more of its potential.

8

more_vertRazer Phone benchmark could reveal key hardware specs
closeRazer Phone benchmark claims Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, and more

The upcoming Razer Phone is set to be announced on November 1st but a benchmark could reveal some key hardware specs before then.

9

more_vertGoogle drops 3.5mm adapter price to match Apple
closeGoogle drops price of USB-C/3.5mm adapter to match Apple’s price of $9

After some criticism that it’s charging more than Apple for its USB-C/3.5mm dongle, Google has lowered the price to match Apple’s prices.

10

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.