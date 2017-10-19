With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL landing today, many are getting the phones in their hands and poking around to get nice and familiar with it. Folks are already taking the camera for a spin and enjoying their Android 8.0 Oreo experience.

But not everyone is happy. A vocal group of users are lashing out at the phone over a perceived undersaturation in the Pixel 2 XL ’s display. While there are those who either like, dislike, or simply don’t mind the trait, it’s pretty mutually agreed that the trait does exist.

In fact, Google has already come out to comment on it, suggesting that the P-OLED display in use here was calibrated to offer up the most accurate color profile, something that comes with the downside mentioned above. The company seemed to dismiss concerns that the issue comes down to overall display quality by suggesting that they’re working on allowing you to further customize the color profile.

It’s understandable for folks to be upset over the display, what with Samsung pushing the trend that vivid is best. Samsung’s displays are often lauded as the industry standard in all the desirable qualities you look for, such as rich, vibrant colors, high contrast, and sharpness, and many other manufacturers are looking to hit that style with each passing smartphone launch.

Unfortunately, Google didn’t address other concerns, such as potential discoloration at certain brightnesses, or even a grainy look when viewing white colors at low brightness levels. Some people say they don’t notice it, and some who do notice it say it can be eradicated by stepping your brightness up a bit.

So yes, there’s some display controversy going on here, but there doesn’t seem to be a definitive right or wrong on either side. The only way you can know for sure whether you’ll be happy with the Pixel 2 XL’s display is to head into a Verizon store and try one yourself, lest you opt for the smaller Pixel 2 which seemingly manages to escape this episode of consumer angst unscathed.