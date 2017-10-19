Oct 19th, 2017

Yesterday at an event in China, HMD Global and Nokia announced the brand-new Nokia 7. The device comes feature-packed and will be nestled in the mid-range market with pricing to begin around $375.

As for what’s under the hood, the Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SOC and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of expandable storage. The battery measures in at 3,000mAH and can be recharged via the USB Type-C charging port found on the bottom of the device.

Nokia 7 Specs

  • 5.2-inch IPS LCD Display (1920 x 1080)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB of Expandable Storage (up to 256GB)
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 16MP Rear Camera
  • 3,000mAh battery
  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The fun stuff with the Nokia 7 begins with the cameras. The selfie camera comes with a 5MP sensor, while the main shooter features a 16MP shooter. However, Nokia has brought over the ability to take a picture using both cameras at once, which has been dubbed “Bothies”. Nokia included this functionality on the Nokia 8, and it has now been included with the latest device.

One minor thing to make note of is that the Nokia 7 ships with Android Nougat, but Nokia claims that it will be upgradeable to Android Oreo once the software is ready for primetime. As for availability, it seems that China will be the only market to offer the Nokia 7 when the device goes on sale starting on October 24th.

Let us know what you think about the Nokia 7 and if you’d be interested to test drive this one.

