Oct 18th, 2017

Despite debuting Bixby on the Galaxy S8 just six months ago, Samsung is already moving on to the next iteration of smart assistants. Today at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco, the company revealed that its focus on smart assistants in the future will be a more open platform, similar to Amazon’s Alexa where hundreds of third-party skills are available for use.

Samsung says that today’s iteration of assistants are useful, but still limited in the functions they can provide users. Setting timers and reminders and answering questions is something Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa all do well, but Samsung envisions a future in which you have a digital assistant managing your phone, fridge, or even your sprinkler system.

Samsung says Bixby 2.0 will be a “bold reinvention of the platform.” The first step is making it available on any and all devices, not just those manufactured by Samsung. Samsung also hints at a Bixby-controlled hub and device ecosystem that brings phones, TVs, refrigerators, home speakers, and other connected technology together under one umbrella. That’s something they’ve already explored with the SmartThings Hub, but it sounds like Bixby 2.0 will achieve more.

What’s more is Samsung understands that the strength of Alexa is the ability for third-party developers to write skills for the voice assistant. Samsung says Bixby 2.0 will be more open with a Bixby SDK that will eventually be open to all developers. Right now it’s going through a private beta test before Samsung decides to make it available.
local_offer    Bixby   Bixby 2.0   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile BOGO deal on Galaxy Note 8 ends tomorrow

Samsung announces Connect Tag tracking accessory

Samsung's rugged Galaxy Tab Active 2 revealed

Samsung CEO leaves despite great performance

Galaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

4

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

5

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

6

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 First things
close15 First things every Galaxy Note 8 owner should do

Here’s a look at the first things that everyone should do once they have purchased their brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

7

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

9

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

10

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!