Oct 18th, 2017

The Pixel 2 is finally in our hands! We got our first look at the new Pixel back at the Made by Google event, but now we have one of the devices. We’ll be pumping out tons of great content for this attractive device, but before we can do any of that we have to unbox it. Check out the video above to see how the Pixel 2 will arrive on your doorstep. Here’s what you can expect to get in the box.

What’s in the box?

  • Pixel 2 (duh)
  • Quick start guide
  • SIM tool
  • USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Wall charger
  • USB-C to USB-A transfer adapter
  • 3.5mm headphone adapter

Ask us anything!

Now that we have the device, we want to hear from you! Ask us any questions you have about the Pixel 2! What features do you want to know more about? Leave your questions and comments below. We will try to answer them all in upcoming guides and videos. You can also check out the Pixel 2 forums!
local_offer    Google Pixel 2   Pixel 2  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 Reviews

Pixel 2 has a dedicated image chip

Pixel 2 orders processed

DOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers

Google drops 3.5mm adapter price to match Apple

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

4

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

5

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

6

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

7

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

9

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording
closeGalaxy Note 8: unlock HDR 4K and 60fps 2K video recording using this camera mod

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the better shooters when it comes to video quality, but this camera mod can unlock more of its potential.