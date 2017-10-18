The Pixel 2 is finally in our hands! We got our first look at the new Pixel back at the Made by Google event, but now we have one of the devices. We’ll be pumping out tons of great content for this attractive device, but before we can do any of that we have to unbox it. Check out the video above to see how the Pixel 2 will arrive on your doorstep. Here’s what you can expect to get in the box.

What’s in the box?

Pixel 2 (duh)

Quick start guide

SIM tool

USB-C to USB-C cable

Wall charger

USB-C to USB-A transfer adapter

3.5mm headphone adapter

Ask us anything!

Now that we have the device, we want to hear from you! Ask us any questions you have about the Pixel 2! What features do you want to know more about? Leave your questions and comments below. We will try to answer them all in upcoming guides and videos. You can also check out the Pixel 2 forums!