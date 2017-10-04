Oct 4th, 2017

The wait is finally over as Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. These devices will serve as Google’s flagships for at least the next year, and let’s take a look at what each device offers.

Pixel 2

Starting with the smaller Pixel 2, the device features a 4.97-inch FHD display, with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and a base storage of 64GB, although Google will be providing a 128GB option for those who need a bit more.

We also have Android 8.0 Oreo with a brand new Pixel 2 launcher, which was previously leaked and moves the search bar to below the dock of icons. Additionally, this HTC-built device comes equipped with dual-front facing speakers, which should help alleviate some of the issues caused by the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Luckily, Google will be providing a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle which will allow you to listen to your standard headphones, without reaching for a set of Bluetooth ones.

Specs

  • 5-inch Display (1920×1080)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera
  • 2,700mAH Battery
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IP67 Water Resistance

Moving to the rear of the device, we have a single 12MP sensor, which has been improved tremendously over last year’s 12MP sensor, as Google looks to keep its users ecstatic with the various low-light shots that this will be able to take. Off to the left of the camera sensor is a dual-LED flash, along with auto-focus sensors to help take the perfect shot. The rear of the device also comes with a new design, as the window which houses many of the device’s sensors have been shrunk, and no longer encapsulates the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pixel 2 XL

As for the larger Pixel 2 XL, we have a 6-inch P-OLED display, which has been provided by LG, while featuring a resolution of 2880×1440 and a 2:1 aspect ratio. Considering that many of the internals of these devices are the same, the Pixel 2 XL is also powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. But as expected, there is no option for expandable storage through a microSD card slot.

The big story here comes in the brand-new display found on the Pixel 2 XL, which is a change in the boring design that plagued the original Pixel XL, and falls more in line with that of the Galaxy S8, LG G6, Essential Phone, and other devices. We no longer have to worry about huge chins on the top and bottom, as those “chins” have been replaced with front-firing speakers, a move that has surprised some.

Specs

  • 6-inch Display (2880×1440)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera
  • 3,520mAh Battery
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IP67 Water Resistance

Moving to the rear of the device, we have an improved 12MP main camera sensor which also features “Pixel Visual Core” which vastly improves the image processing. This works with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor to improve image quality, and may even make a move beyond the quality found in HDR+ content.

In a slightly different design choice, the camera sensor is placed on the far left of the device, leaving the dual-LED flash and autofocus sensors to be placed to the right of the camera, closer to the center of the device. The same redesigned chassis of the rear has made its way to the larger Pixel 2 XL with a smaller glass window for the various sensors, and the fingerprint scanner placed just below it.

When it comes to the battery, we’re looking at a 3,520mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 3,450mAh battery found in its predecessor. This will “hopefully” leave us with better battery life over the long term, and won’t leave us reaching for portable chargers throughout the day.

Also joining both of these devices will be Active Edge, which will allow you to quickly and easily interact with your Google Assistant with nothing more than a squeeze.

Will you be buying one?

Let us know what you think about the latest devices from Google and if you’ll be looking to ship your hard-earned duckets to Google for either the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL.
