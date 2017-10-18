The HTC U11 was fantastic smartphone, easily one of the best to launch this year. That’s not to say it was perfect, and if HTC hopes to compete with the Galaxies and iPhone Xs launching this year, they need to think big. That’s where the rumored HTC U11 Plus comes in.

We already know HTC is planning to announce something on November 2nd and the most recent rumors and leaks point to the HTC U11 Plus — a bigger, badder version of the HTC U11. We’ve seen benchmarks tip off some of the device’s specs, with the most recent showing an 18:9 2880×1440 display (as is the trend these days) and coming out of the box running Android 8.0 Oreo. All of that sounds great, but what we really want to see is the phone.

Thankfully, @OnLeaks is happy to oblige, providing full 3D renders of the phone in both photos and video. Keep in mind that these renders are created from leaked case schematics, meaning all we really know is the shape (not the finish or colors). They still give us a good idea of what to expect from the phone when it launches, and @OnLeaks has a great track record with this sort of thing.

As you can see, the phone moves the U11’s front mounted fingerprint sensor to the back of the device. This likely has to do with the phone featuring a smaller bezel and on-screen keys (as opposed to the U11’s physical capacitive buttons). The render doesn’t show the smallest of bezels (nothing like what we’ve seen on the G6 or Galaxy S8) but again, could look different in the final product.

Couponraja | via Onleaks