Oct 12th, 2017

One of the most annoying things about having a digital movie collection is having your movie collection strewn across multiple services. It’s annoying as heck to find the movie you want to watch when you have to browse through Google Play Movies, Amazon, Vudu, or even iTunes if you can’t remember where you bought it.

Thankfully, those days are coming to an end. Google has announced it will support Movies Anywhere, which will allow you to join your movie libraries from Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu into a single library that you’ll be able to access on all of your devices, no matter where you made the original purchase.

Google notes that this new feature will only be available in the United States to start. You’ll need to download the Movies Anywhere app and link your respective accounts. Then any movies you’ve purchased from Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal, or Warner Bros. will show up for you to watch on Google Play.

This seems like a pretty dope way to handle the fragmentation that can happen with a digital movie collection, especially if you’re a deal hunter and you’ve purchased multiple movies from different services.

GET Movies ANywhere
local_offer    Amazon   Google Play   Google Play Movies   iTunes   Vudu  

stars Further Reading

How to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store

Amazon Fire HD 10 now available for $150

Amazon Echo Show discounted to $199 after YouTube row

Amazon wants to deliver packages to your car's trunk

Deal: Get Qi wireless charging pad for only $11

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

8

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

9

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.

10

more_vertFake apps enter Google Play
closePSA: Don’t download these fake apps on Google Play

We’re not sure how this one slipped past Google’s mighty gates, but there’s an app on Google Play impersonating Avast’s Internet Security Suite.