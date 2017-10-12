One of the most annoying things about having a digital movie collection is having your movie collection strewn across multiple services. It’s annoying as heck to find the movie you want to watch when you have to browse through Google Play Movies, Amazon, Vudu, or even iTunes if you can’t remember where you bought it.

Thankfully, those days are coming to an end. Google has announced it will support Movies Anywhere, which will allow you to join your movie libraries from Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu into a single library that you’ll be able to access on all of your devices, no matter where you made the original purchase.

Google notes that this new feature will only be available in the United States to start. You’ll need to download the Movies Anywhere app and link your respective accounts. Then any movies you’ve purchased from Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal, or Warner Bros. will show up for you to watch on Google Play.

This seems like a pretty dope way to handle the fragmentation that can happen with a digital movie collection, especially if you’re a deal hunter and you’ve purchased multiple movies from different services.